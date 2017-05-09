Gambia: GT Board Organises Food and Beverage Festival

The Gambia Tourism Board held a food and beverage festival at the Jakarlo Bath and Restaurant in Senegambia over the weekend.

The food and beverage festival aimed to promote the tourism industry.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Adama Njie, director of Marketing, Gambia Tourism Board, said this was the fourth edition of the food and beverage festival.

He said the event was organised to promote the gastronome of the country as well as to promote Gambian talent.

The programme aimed to promote the food and beverage festival to showcase both local and international cuisine.

He also lamented the need to have their own venue because the event is getting bigger and they need plan for the long term.

Mr Njie said GTHI is their main partner, adding that even the lecturers are participating in the event because they are trying to show the whole world that GTHI is here to promote the talent that is needed in the tourism industry.