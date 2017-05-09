9 May 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Ch-Town Youth Development Association Final Set for Saturday

The final of the third edition of the Churchill's Town Youth Development Association organised football tournament will take place on Saturday 13th May 2017 at the Tallinding Sicap football field at 4:30pm.

The final of the annual football tournament will be played between Pool Bi FC of Tallinding against Soccer Stars FC of Churchill's Town.

It would be recalled that Pool Bi FC defeated Rising Stars FC by a goal to nil in their semi-final encounter to book their place in the final.

Soccer Stars FC on the other hand beat Bilbao FC 4-2 on penalty shootouts following a 1-all draw on regulation time in their semi-final game.

Meanwhile, winners are expected to bag a trophy and a cash prize of D6,000 while runners up will collect D4,000.

Alieu Badjie, president of the association, appealed to sponsors to support the tournament.

