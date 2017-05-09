Gambia: Turkey Ambassador Inaugurates Mosque in North Bank Region

Participation of Ambassador Ismail Sefa Yuceer in the Opening Ceremony of a new mosque in Kerr Alhagie Malick Village, Jokadou District, North Bank Region.

On Friday, May 5, 217, the Turkish Ambassador in The Gambia, H.E. Ambassador Ismail Sefa Yuceer, upon the invitation of the Governorship of North Bank Region, the Alkalo and Imam of Kerr Alhagie Malick Village, participated in the opening ceremony of a newly constructed mosque in Kerr Alhagie Malick Village, Jokadou District, North Bank Region.

The construction of the mosque, which has the capacity of accommodating three hundred (300) worshipers, was financed by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The event was also attended by the Representatives of the NBR Governorship, the Village Alkalo, residents of the village, neighbouring villagers and worshipers from far.

TIKA has granted 40,000 Euros (2 million Dalasis) for the construction of the said mosque. Along with the mosque, TIKA also provided the sound equipments in the mosque, solar energy unit and a generator for electricity.

During the opening ceremony, the Ambassador and other speakers underlined the significance of the long lasting friendship and brotherly relations between Turkey and The Gambia and reiterated their intention to enhance the relationship.