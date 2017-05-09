9 May 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Turkey Ambassador Inaugurates Mosque in North Bank Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

Participation of Ambassador Ismail Sefa Yuceer in the Opening Ceremony of a new mosque in Kerr Alhagie Malick Village, Jokadou District, North Bank Region.

On Friday, May 5, 217, the Turkish Ambassador in The Gambia, H.E. Ambassador Ismail Sefa Yuceer, upon the invitation of the Governorship of North Bank Region, the Alkalo and Imam of Kerr Alhagie Malick Village, participated in the opening ceremony of a newly constructed mosque in Kerr Alhagie Malick Village, Jokadou District, North Bank Region.

The construction of the mosque, which has the capacity of accommodating three hundred (300) worshipers, was financed by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The event was also attended by the Representatives of the NBR Governorship, the Village Alkalo, residents of the village, neighbouring villagers and worshipers from far.

TIKA has granted 40,000 Euros (2 million Dalasis) for the construction of the said mosque. Along with the mosque, TIKA also provided the sound equipments in the mosque, solar energy unit and a generator for electricity.

During the opening ceremony, the Ambassador and other speakers underlined the significance of the long lasting friendship and brotherly relations between Turkey and The Gambia and reiterated their intention to enhance the relationship.

Gambia

'Follow the Money' Chief Arrives in Gambia Today

The co-founder of 'Follow The Money' initiative, Hamzat Lawal, is due to arrive in The Gambia today, Tuesday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.