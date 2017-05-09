Liberia: Judges Urged to Set Example, Live Organized Lives

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Jamesetta H. Wolokolie, has challenged judges and justice actors to fashion their lives in ways that speak to the dignity of the legal profession.

She said no matter how much judges make as salaries and other incentives, they can only serve as role models by properly managing their resources and living their lives in an organized fashion.

"We should not be under the notion that we expect our judges who have gone through years of education to continue to live in zinc shacks with outside toilet, to ride motorbikes; that could be so unfair to them and the Justices of the Supreme Court," she noted.

"As we develop ourselves as judges, we must, however, be able to give back to society as education is to be used for the development of oneself and to also give back to society," she added.

Justice Wolokolie made the statement at a ceremony marking the opening of the May Term of the First Judicial Circuit Court in Criminal Court "A" at the Temple of Justice on Capitol Hill in Monrovia.

She said the role of judges in the Liberian society is so unique that they can acquire loans from banks at the desired time, adding, "Unless you effectively manage yourselves and these opportunities, you could be corrupt."

Justice Wolokolie's statement was in response to Judge Roosevelt Willie's charge in which he cautioned fellow judges and magistrates to freely render justice and not for personal gains or partiality.

Judge Willie spoke on the topic; "We are called to service and to administer justice and not for personal gains at the detriment of party litigants."

In his charge to the judges of the First judicial Circuit Court, Chief Justice Francis Korkpor cautioned them to take charge of the courts and forward their returns as to how they executed his mandate.

The occasion was attended by scores judges, lawyers, court staff, prospective jurors, the media and members of the public.