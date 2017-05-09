Liberia: Care Wants Measures to Tackle Climate Change

CARE, a leading international organization fighting global poverty and delivering lifesaving assistance, wants governments at UN climate talks to jointly ramp up actions that will confront climate disruption and human suffering.

In more than 90 countries around the world, CARE places special focus on working alongside poor girls and women to equip them with the proper resources to lift their families and communities out of poverty.

"Beginning Monday, May 8, onward representatives from around 200 countries, together with businesses and civil society, will meet in Bonn, Germany, to prepare for the next big UN Climate Summit (COP23) to be held at the same place in November 2017 under the presidency of Fiji," a dispatch from the UN Climate Change media advisory noted.

It says the climate talks are resuming against the background of highly concerning climate-driven impacts, such as the recent El Nino and record global temperatures.

At the same time, the future role of the U.S. in the climate debate is in question.

"The uncertainty of the U.S. and its future engagement continues to be a concern to all who endorsed the Paris Agreement and its promise to deliver action to vulnerable populations", says CARE.

According to Vitu Chinoko, CARE International Southern Africa head, "Disastrous climate change impacts continue to unfold and cause loss and damage. Severe droughts in Eastern and Southern Africa keep millions of people, many of them vulnerable women and girls, in a state of permanent hunger.

"This is a grave injustice as the poor have contributed little to the causes of climate change," he noted.

Almost 150 countries have now ratified the Paris Agreement and committed to climate action.

In the preparations for COP23, countries will discuss how to advance the details of the rule book of the Paris Agreement due to be finalized by 2018.

These rules must set out clear guidelines for action and support respecting human rights and the principles of the Paris Agreement.

CARE also expects delegates to advance cooperation on the global goal on adaptation, and climate-resilient, gender-responsive measures in agriculture.