Liberia: Margibi CSC Records Progress in Revenue Generation - Weah

The Information Officer of Margibi County, Darius Weah, has disclosed that the Margibi County Services Center (CSC) is making significant progress in the generation of revenue generation in the county.

Speaking on the UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" on Monday, Weah said the County Service Center was able to raise US$34,731 and L$371, 325 during the first quarter of 2017.

Darius said the money was generated from all services offered at the CSC, excluding psycho-social service and birth registration of children under five years.

Meanwhile, Darius is calling on the government to provide funding to help maintain the scenter.

He said though the Margibi County administration is providing assistance to operate the CSC, the money provided is not enough to sustain the facility.

Darius then called on the Government to include the birth registration for adults and the passport section at the center.