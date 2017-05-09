Liberia: Power Company Disconnects Over 100 Customers in Nimba

Authorities of the Jungle Energy Power (JEP), a private company managing the Nimba grid of the West Africa Power Project (WAPP), has begun disconnecting delinquent customers in Nimba County.

JEP Public Relations Officer Bob Marshall Dolo said those affected are customers who have used the power for the last 12 months but have failed to pay their bills or meet with the JEP Management to arrange payment plans to meet their obligations.

Making the disclosure to the Liberia News Agency (LINA) in Ganta on Monday, Dolo said the customers used the electricity at the time the electricity process was being managed by the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

Dolo told LINA that facilities that were disconnected due to failure to settle their arrears are in Karnplay, Duoplay, Sanniquillie, Saclepea and Ganta.

He blamed LEC authorities in the county for refusing to adequately collect bills owed the entity by customers over the past 24 months since electricity was made available in the county in 2013.

"Upon taking over the distribution and management of electricity in the county, we held town hall meetings with the customers informing them about the need to pay their bills or come up with a payment plan to make it easier for them to settle their obligations on time," he added.

He noted that the JEP has the mandate to collect bills, connect new facilities and reconnect existing facilities that were disconnected as well as distribute and manage electricity, among others.

Meanwhile, several victims of the LEC/JEP disconnection exercise have expressed frustration over what they called the "abrupt disconnection" of their facilities by the company.

They argued that the payment plan given them by JEP is not in their interest as the fee charged is too high to be paid in three instalments.

Adolphus Bion, a resident of Sanniquillie who is also a victim, blamed the huge bills owed by beneficiaries of electricity on the refusal of the Management of LEC to collect the current bills from them for the last two years.

Several of the victims who spoke to LINA called on the management of JEP to reduce the arrears and give customers more time to settle their obligations.