Liberia: EC Vows to Strengthen Partnership With Africa

The European Commission and the High Representative/Vice-President have vowed to strengthen strategic partnership with the African Continent in the areas of peace and security, migration, job creation and energy.

According to a dispatch from Brussels, the decision by the EC was contained in a number of proposals it presented aimed at building a stronger strategic partnership between Europe and Africa for more prosperity and stability between both continents.

The dispatch said that the proposals will be based on priorities defined by African countries and stepping up the existing fruitful cooperation between the two continents.

The decision comes ahead of the Africa-EU Summit expected to take place in November this year, which will place specific emphasis on youth.

Speaking at the occasion in Brussels recently, EU High Representative/Vice President Federica Mogherini said the year 2017 is "a year for a new momentum of the partnership between Europe and Africa."

"Every obstacle we may face is a common challenge, and Africa's hope is our hope; a strong Africa matters to Europe; our friendship matters to our people. Only by joining forces and working in partnership can we provide our youth with a more hopeful and peaceful future", Mogherini added.

She noted that Europe now-a-days does not simply look at what it can do for Africa but what it can do with Africa, together.

The EC's proposal identifies three objectives for building an EU-Africa alliance: a stronger mutual engagement and increased bilateral cooperation based on common values and shared interests; to strengthen security on land and on sea to curb transnational threats, and to ensure sustainable and inclusive economic development in Africa for the creation of jobs.

The EU is Africa's closest neighbor and main partner. Collectively, the EU is Africa's main foreign investor, main trading partner, and a key security provider.

The EU, through the African Peace Facility alone, has channeled substantial funding amounting to over EUR 2 billion since 2004 and its first source of remittances and ODA was €21 billion in 2015.