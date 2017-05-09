Liberia: Bong Citizen Donates to C.B Dunbar Hospital

The Charles Burgess Dunbar Maternity Hospital in Gbarnga, Bong County has received an assortment of medical supplies from a citizen of the county based in the United States of America, Mr. Dennis Garsenii.

Turning over the medical materials to the administration of the hospital, an aide to Mr. Dennis Garsenii, Lawrence Barbu, said the donation was Mr. Garsenii's own way of identifying with the hospital as it strives to provide quality health services to residents of the county.

Mr. Barbu told the hospital administration that Mr. Garsenii was grateful for the level of services the only maternal hospital in central Liberia was providing to the people of the region despite the many economic constraints the hospital is faced with.

Mr. Barbu named materials donated as personal protective equipment (PPE), blood collection tubes, oxygen tanks and tubes, syringes, needles, masks, gloves, wipes and bed pans, among others.

He told the Liberia News Agency that since 2004, Mr. Garsenii has been in the gap to provide medical and financial assistance to health facilities across the county, including the one in his native Kokoyah District.

He indicated that during the Ebola crisis Mr. Garsenii also identified with hospitals in the county through the provision of medical equipment, and that recently he (Mr. Garsenii) brought over US$30,000 worth of drugs and medical materials to the county.

Mr. Barbu disclosed that Mr. Garsenii in the coming days will bring in the remaining medical materials to empower the hospital to provide adequate health services to the people of central Liberia.

Receiving the materials, the Administrator of the C B Dunbar Hospital, Jonah Togbah, extolled Mr. Garsenii for the gesture and said the materials provided came at the time when the hospital is need for assistance.

"The effect of these medical supplies has been momentous, not only t the hospital but to the patients from all over Bong, Nimba and Lofa counties who come to our hospital for medical attention," Mr. Togbah declared.

The C.B. Dunbar Maternity Hospital was reconstructed by the Government of Liberia in 2009 as a means of reducing the case load on the Phebe Hospital, the only referral hospital in the county.