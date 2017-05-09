Liberia: Winrock Donates to Labour Ministry

WINROCK/ARCH with support from the United States Department of Labour (USDOL) has presented a consignment of supplies to the Ministry of Labour for use by the National Commission on Child Labour (NACOMA).

The items included one vehicle, two motorbikes, one projector, two laptops, two printers, twelve cabinets, one standing fan, two desktop computers and one iPad.

Others are two wifi ZTE modems, two office chairs, two office desks, one book shelf and one cannon camera.

WINROCK/ARCH is an international project that seeks to reduce child labour in rubber producing areas of Liberia and enhance monitoring and enforcement of child labour issues in implementing areas.

"Our donors would love to see the vehicle used by NACOMA to enable them make field trips to areas that the WINROCK/ARCH project is being implemented on child labour programs, to check on the work status of children and work with child labour monitoring committees at the community level," said a spokesman.

Meanwhile, the NGO has disclosed the introduction of a new project on child labour known as "Clear II" Project which will be implemented in collaboration with NACOMA.

Receiving the donation, Assistant Labour Minister for Trade Union Affairs, Emmett Crayton, expressed gratitude to WINROCK International and the United States Department of Labour (USDOL) for a job well done.

He assured that the materials donated will be used for the intended purpose, and promised that the Ministry of Labour will continue to monitor child labour issues, noting that where the WINROCK/ARCH Project stops, the Government of Liberia through the Ministry and NACOMA will take over from there.