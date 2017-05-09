9 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: GPA Held Real De Banjul As Gaf Drew Steve Biko

By Fatou Gassama

GPA on Sunday drew 1-1 with Real de Banjul at the KG5 Mini-stadium in Banjul in the ongoing GFF domestic 1st Division League.

Ebou Kanteh scored first for Real De Banjul in the 8th minute of the first half through a free kick, while George Cole of GPA scored an equalizer in the 53 minutes of the game before he was sent-off in the 72nd minute by the match official.

Meanwhile, league leaders GAF were held to a 1-1 draw by Steve Biko at the East Park on Sunday. GAF needed the maximum points to open the gap with second place Real De Banjul. GAF is topping the league table by five points with few games to go to the end of the 2016/2017 league.

The "Khaki Boys" under the guidance of Ebou Jarra are the favourites to win the league this year after a few years of not winning the league.

