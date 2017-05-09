Gambia: 32 Patients Undergo Medical Surgery At Sheerab Medical Center

At least 32 patients with different ailments have successful undergo Medical Surgery at the Sheerab Medical Center in Kanifing. The medical surgery, which commenced from the 26th to 3rd May 2017, was facilitated by DirectAid The Gambia in collaboration with Africa Muslim Agency.

Speaking at the event after the exercise, Dr. Abubacarr Mass Jah spoke at length on the significant of the initiative.

The surgery, according to him, was possible thanks to the intervention of DirectAid, an NGO operating in the country, other donors and some medical experts at the hospital.

Abubacarr Camara, a patient who spoke to the Daily Observer, commended DirectAid for their foresight and that the free medical treatment is a sign of caring and showing love to Muslim and non-Muslim brothers and sisters in the country.

"We are so grateful to DirectAid and we would like such humanitarian initiative to be a continual assistance as many people in the country cannot afford to pay this surgery," he added.

Ansumana Kinteh, DirectAid information officer, also dwelled on the importance of the surgery, further commending Dr. Jah and his team of experts for their gesture and tireless effort during the course of the operation.

The ceremony was attended by the DirectAid country Director Mr. Abdallah Ouazzani, finance director Mr. Ali Mohamed Ali and project coordinator, Mr. Mohammed Kabir Jaye, among others.