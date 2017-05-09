9 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Ebou Adams Offered Contract Extension

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Ebrima Ebou Adam's hard work has been rewarded after the Gambian midfielder was offered with a new contract by English Championship club, Norwich City.

The 21-year-old's current deal, which runs out in the summer, has been extended for a further one-year and offered with a professional contract.

Adams has been rewarded after consistent displays in the development set-up this season and has thus gained the trust of the Norwich coaching staff who offered a new deal.

"Ebou has played a big part in helping the under-23s reach two cup semi-finals this season and we are pleased to offer him the opportunity to stay with the club for another year," academy manager Richard Money told the club's official site.

The defensive midfielder was a deadline day signing by Norwich after he was signed for an undisclosed fee from National League South side Dartford in January 2016.

