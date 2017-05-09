Gambia: Ibou Touray Awarded By Nantwich

Scorpions left-back Ibou Omar Touray was awarded by Nantwich Town FC after he was voted as the club's Young Player of the Year on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who missed just five of Nantwich's 46 matches in the season, won the award after an outstanding first season with the English Northern Premier League (seventh-tier) side.

Ibou, who left English Premier League club Everton at the age of 19, joined Chester FC in the National League [fifth-tier] before moving to Welsh Premier League club Rhyl in 2015.

Returning to English football for the 2016/2017 season, he signed for Nantwich Town where he was ever-present this season and in his break-through season.