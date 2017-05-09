9 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Sweden-Based Gambian Donates Trophies to Moys

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fatoumatta K. Saidykhan

Marie Gillen, a Sweden-based Gambian and a lab technician at Recipharm QC Lab in Stockholm, has donated trophies to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) through the Minster of Youth and Sports, Henry Gomez.

Gillen said the donation was part of complementing the efforts of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

She advised the beneficiaries to use the donated trophies for their right purposes.

She assured of her support to the kids who want to take up sports as a profession.

For his part, Hon Henry Gomez, Minister of Youth Sports expressed delight for receiving such donation, especially from a Gambian based in Sweden. He promised that the trophies would be put to good use.

Gambia

'Follow the Money' Chief Arrives in Gambia Today

The co-founder of 'Follow The Money' initiative, Hamzat Lawal, is due to arrive in The Gambia today, Tuesday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.