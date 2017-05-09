Gambia: Sweden-Based Gambian Donates Trophies to Moys

Marie Gillen, a Sweden-based Gambian and a lab technician at Recipharm QC Lab in Stockholm, has donated trophies to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) through the Minster of Youth and Sports, Henry Gomez.

Gillen said the donation was part of complementing the efforts of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

She advised the beneficiaries to use the donated trophies for their right purposes.

She assured of her support to the kids who want to take up sports as a profession.

For his part, Hon Henry Gomez, Minister of Youth Sports expressed delight for receiving such donation, especially from a Gambian based in Sweden. He promised that the trophies would be put to good use.