Gambia: Gbubs Peer Health Club Hosts Debate, Quiz Competition

The Peer Health Education Club of Greater Banjul Upper Basic School on Wednesday conducted its annual quiz and debate competition.

The competition, which attracts various schools, was held at its school premises in Kanifing, on the topic, 'Student should use mobile phones in schools.'

Speaking at the ceremony, Omar Njie, a former principal of Greater Banjul Upper Basic School, said education goes beyond the four corners of the classroom and that to give students and young ones the opportunity to showcase their talents, is crucial to their development.

According to him, young people should focus more on their education and have aims and plans for a better future.

Abubacarr Samurai, Peer Health Education Club coordinator, emphasised the motive behind organising such an educative forum, which according to him, was meant to develop the capacity of the students.

Samura opined that peer health is strictly meant for young children and that is why every year, they do conduct a quiz, debate and spelling competition for students at the school.

He recalled that last year it was made for only the students in the school, but this time they thought it prudent to expand it by inviting other schools like, Kairaba Senior Secondary School, Daddy SSS, Unit SSS, Kanifing SSS and St. Therese's.

Mam Yandeh Njie, a representative of Nova Scotia Gambia Association, posited that students should focus in class, be participating in school competitions and go extra to learn from each other to improve their oral skills.

by Olimatou Coker & Tida Janneh