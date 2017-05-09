Gambia: Janjangbureh District Authorities Meet New Governor Issue of Stray Dogs Top Discussions

The community of Janjangbureh in the Central River Region recently called on the new governor of the region, Sulayman Barry at his Office.

The courtesy visit, which is a traditional affair by the said community to welcome any new governor in the region, was led by the district Chief Alhagie Bakary Jam Jawo and members of his district authority. However, during their discussions relevant issues including the recent surge of stray dogs in the area were highlighted by elders.

Addressing the gathering on behalf of the district authorities, Chief Alh Bakary Jam Jawo welcomed the new governor to the district and the region as a whole.

"This has become our tradition to call on the new governor and welcome him in the district and the region as a whole," he said.

Jawo assured the governor of their unflinching support and cooperation during his tenure in office.

He bemoans on the rapid surge in the number of stray dogs in the Island town, adding that these dogs regrouped only to start killing their animals.

To this end, he appealed through the Office of the Governor to help them tackle the menace of stray dogs in the island, saying stray dogs poised a serious challenge for the people in the area, as they are killing their small ruminants as well as digging the newly buried graves in the area.

Reacting to the remarks by elders, Governor Sulayman Barry commended the district authorities for their commitment and steadfastness in welcoming governors in the region.

He urged them to strengthen the move, as it is a good practice, acknowledging that chiefs are traditional rulers and are one of the first contacts in our society.

He called§1 on them to cement their relationship with his office as it is there for them.

Commenting on the issue of stray dogs, Governor Barry expressed dismay on the issue and promised that he would alert the concerned authorities for immediate action.

He spoke at length on the economic benefit of small ruminants to the farming communities. "Dogs are carnivorous, and if they are used to human flesh then who knows what will happen next," he said.