Gambia: SJAG's Award-Winning Athletes Triumph in France

The Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia's (SJAG) Best Local-based Athlete and Best Female Athlete 2016 Award winners have emerged winners in the inter-club athletic competition in France.

Sprinter Adama Jammeh emerged 1st position in the 200m, while his compatriot Gina Bass finished 1st position in the 100m.

The duo would be joining the Gambian contingent in Baku, Azerbaijan for the Islamic Games today, Tuesday.

In an Observer Sports interview from France, Adama Jammeh reacted, "It was a good one and as it is helping me prepare for my next competition in Baku. Despite the cold and rain, we managed to lead and win."

Meanwhile, The Gambian athletes headed by chef de mission, Papa Njie of The Gambia Basketball Association have safely arrived in Baku for the Islamic Games. They left the country in the early hours of Sunday morning.