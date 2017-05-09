9 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: SJAG's Award-Winning Athletes Triumph in France

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia's (SJAG) Best Local-based Athlete and Best Female Athlete 2016 Award winners have emerged winners in the inter-club athletic competition in France.

Sprinter Adama Jammeh emerged 1st position in the 200m, while his compatriot Gina Bass finished 1st position in the 100m.

The duo would be joining the Gambian contingent in Baku, Azerbaijan for the Islamic Games today, Tuesday.

In an Observer Sports interview from France, Adama Jammeh reacted, "It was a good one and as it is helping me prepare for my next competition in Baku. Despite the cold and rain, we managed to lead and win."

Meanwhile, The Gambian athletes headed by chef de mission, Papa Njie of The Gambia Basketball Association have safely arrived in Baku for the Islamic Games. They left the country in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gambia

'Follow the Money' Chief Arrives in Gambia Today

The co-founder of 'Follow The Money' initiative, Hamzat Lawal, is due to arrive in The Gambia today, Tuesday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.