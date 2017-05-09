9 May 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Lamin King Colley's Junior Tourney Heats Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

The 2017 Lamin King Colley's football tournament on Sunday kicked off at Comium Park opposite Gunjur Car Park.

Gunjur Project FC came from one nil down to beat Young Boys FC 3-2 in the opening game.

The Gunjur Jujuba-based outfit opened the scores through captain Abdoulie Jallow in the 2nd minute of the game from an excellent finish to give his side the lead.

Gunjur Project FC responded back and leveled the matters through Ousman Jatta alias Beckham in the 6th minute of the game from the penalty spot after Young Star FC player handled the ball inside the game to cancel striker Abdoulie Jallow's 2nd minute opener to make it 1-1.

Gunjur Project FC found themselves 2-1 in the 9th minute of the game from an owned goal by Young Star defender Ebrima Jammeh.

Gunjur Project FC went to the break with 2-1 advantage.

Upon resumption of the game, Young Star FC brought in several fresh blood to boost their attacking options, and could have leveled the scores through captain Abdoulie Jallow in the 39th minute of the game from the penalty spot but his shoot went over the cross bar.

Substitute Alasanna Jallow leveled the scores for Young Star FC in the 52nd minute of the game.

Centre-back Bubacarr Darboe alias boy bagged the winner for Gunjur Project FC in the 55th minute of the game to secure their first win in the tournament.

Gambia

'Follow the Money' Chief Arrives in Gambia Today

The co-founder of 'Follow The Money' initiative, Hamzat Lawal, is due to arrive in The Gambia today, Tuesday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.