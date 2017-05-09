Gambia: Lamin King Colley's Junior Tourney Heats Up

The 2017 Lamin King Colley's football tournament on Sunday kicked off at Comium Park opposite Gunjur Car Park.

Gunjur Project FC came from one nil down to beat Young Boys FC 3-2 in the opening game.

The Gunjur Jujuba-based outfit opened the scores through captain Abdoulie Jallow in the 2nd minute of the game from an excellent finish to give his side the lead.

Gunjur Project FC responded back and leveled the matters through Ousman Jatta alias Beckham in the 6th minute of the game from the penalty spot after Young Star FC player handled the ball inside the game to cancel striker Abdoulie Jallow's 2nd minute opener to make it 1-1.

Gunjur Project FC found themselves 2-1 in the 9th minute of the game from an owned goal by Young Star defender Ebrima Jammeh.

Gunjur Project FC went to the break with 2-1 advantage.

Upon resumption of the game, Young Star FC brought in several fresh blood to boost their attacking options, and could have leveled the scores through captain Abdoulie Jallow in the 39th minute of the game from the penalty spot but his shoot went over the cross bar.

Substitute Alasanna Jallow leveled the scores for Young Star FC in the 52nd minute of the game.

Centre-back Bubacarr Darboe alias boy bagged the winner for Gunjur Project FC in the 55th minute of the game to secure their first win in the tournament.