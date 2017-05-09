Gambia: GPA Ruin Real De Banjul League Title Ambitions

Gambia Ports Authority have spoiled Real De Banjul's hopes of clinching the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league after forcing the city-boys to a 1-1 draw in the week-nineteen fixtures played at the Banjul KG 5 Mini Stadium at the weekend.

Real De Banjul are three points behind current league leaders Gambia Ports Authority prior to their weekend clash at the Capital biggest football arena.

The city boys came all out to beat Gambia Ports Authority to bag the maximum points to close gap were reluctant to snatch the vital three points.

Real De Banjul opened scores through midfielder Ebou Kanteh mid-away into the first half.

George Cole leveled matters for Gambia Ports Authority few minutes before lemon time to share spoils.

Gambia Ports Authority finished the game with ten men after midfielder George Cole for unsporting.

Gambia Armed Forces beat Bakau giant killers Steve Biko 1-0 at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium to fancy their hopes of winning the league since 2008-2009 season under coach Alagie Sey.

Striker Saikouba Ceesay was on target for the Soldiers in the dying minute of the game to move five points ahead of second-spot Real De Banjul, who drew 1-1 with the defending league champions Gambia Ports Authority with three more games to go.