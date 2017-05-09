9 May 2017

Gambia: Njogu Bah Acquitted

By Dawda Faye

Magistrate Janneh-Njie of the Banjul Magistrates' Court on 3 May 2017 acquitted Njogu Bah, former secretary general and head of the civil service, who was charged with abuse of office.

His acquittal followed the application earlier made by the state counsel, M. Jobe, to withdraw the case by virtue of section 68 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Prosecutors alleged that Mr Njogu Bah sometime in January 2013, at State House in Banjul, abused the authority of his office as secretary general and head of the civil service by interfering with the recommendation and posting of Ms Jainaba Jobarteh to the Gambia Permanent Mission at the United Nations in New York without following the proper procedure of nomination.

