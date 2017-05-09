Gambia: Youth Forum - KM Youth Committee Ends Dialogue Tour With Youth Stakeholders in the Regions

Kanifing Municipality Youth Committee recently concluded the 2017 youth tour to all stakeholders in the Municipality.

The tour saw the committee meet with the newly-elected National Assembly Members in Serrekunda East, West Jeshwang, Serrekunda Central and Bakau, to strengthen their relationship with the stakeholders in the municipality.

The committee also aimed at coordinating and organising youth activities and programmes in the Kanifing Municipality.

The committee sensitized youth on irregular migration, drugs, alcohol abuse, post-election violence and reconciliation to build a better Gambia for young people to survive.

The committee also aims to help raise the consciousness of youth and also to maintain peace and tolerance among each other in the country and contribute their quota to national development.

The Committee promised to support and empower young people in the municipality with skills to gain employment where they can earn their living.

The NAMs expressed their willingness to support the youth in the municipality to realize their aspirations in future.

The NAMs also advised the youth in the municipality to come together and contribute towards national development.

Meanwhile, Kebba K. Barrow, National Assembly Member for Kombo South Constituency, called on the youth of his constituency to interact and contribute to national development.

Barrow expressed delight at being associated with the youth and their development aspirations.