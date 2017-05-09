Africa: GNPC Receives Equipment From Shine Africa Charity Organization

The Gambia National Paralympic Committee (GNPC) has received equipment from one of their partners - the Shine Africa Charity Organization.

The Shine Africa is a charitable organization registered in The Gambia and the United Kingdom, the UK.

The equipment comprises wheelchairs, Zimmer frames, Walking Sticks commodes and many other materials use by persons with disabilities.

The partnership between the Shine Africa Charity Organization and The Gambia National Paralympic Committee has been going for the last five years. The presentation took place on Sunday at the Organization headquarters in Brikama.

Speaking at the presentation, the Project Coordinator Dawda Jammeh, expressed satisfaction working with the GNPC since they started the partnership. "We are always ready to help persons with disabilities in The Gambia whenever our doors are knocked.

Mr Jammeh urged the GNPC to make good use of the equipment and promised more donations in the future.

For his part, the president of the Gambia National Paralympic Committee Sulayman Colley outlined the important of the received material. Sulayman Colley thanked the Shine Africa Charity Organization for coming with this support. He assured the organization through the project coordinator that the GNPC will take good care of the materials donated yesterday.

Sulayman Colley also calls on other organization to work with the Gambia National Paralympic Committee to improve the lives of persons with disability.