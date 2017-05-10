Uganda: Cruyff Fantasist Mutebi Rates KCCA Campaign Six Out of 10

Photo: Ismail Kezaala/Daily Monitor

Purist. Mutebi is a student of the Cruyff’s Barca philosophy.

Kampala — When Mike Mutebi is not thinking football, he is thinking Johan Cruyff. Yet, how can you think Johan Cruyff when you are not thinking football?

The Dutchman was football itself. Actually, his blueprint of total football is still the creed at Barcelona; more evident in recent times of Pep Guardiola as the Catalans coach.

"You play football with your head, and your legs are there to help you," goes one of several football and intellect-rich quotes from Cruyff, whose football both as player and coach at Ajax and Barcelona made the world marvel and fantasize about the game.

Mutebi, who yesterday led KCCA to their second successive Azam Uganda Premier League (UPL) title and the side's 12th overall, was and is one of those not spared by the charm of the Dutchman.

Since attaining a Uefa Diploma 'A' licence from Germany early in his coaching career, the KCCA manager's dream has always been to try and apply Cruyff's football dogma as well as become one of the best teachers of the game.

Now in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage at only the first time of asking, you could argue 47-year-old Mutebi is living part of his dream.

"I have always wanted to rub shoulders with the best coaches in the world," Mutebi - occasionally leaning back against his black leather seat in his office at Phillip Omondi Stadium, told Daily Monitor.

"My football and coaching life has always been honed around the late Johan Cruyff." Cruyff succumbed to cancer aged 68 early last year.

"I never met him but watched his tapes. The things he did for Ajax, the things he did for Barcelona, then the things he did for world football!"

At this point, you can hardly stop Mutebi. He is in his element when talking about the pioneer of total football. "I had this dream to follow this man," he said.

Believing, persisting

"I thought I would transfer here what he did to grow our game. It is a long journey. We are not yet there but at least today, the critical mass now understands and appreciates when we are trying to do, thanks to advancement in technology they can compare with the world.

"The things you are seeing now, I started in 1997 as a 27-year-old. They looked peculiar then, foreign. They faced a lot of resistance but I persisted.

"Along the way, I stepped on many people's toes. They thought we had to do it the 'Ugandan Way', winning at all cost, but with the new media and more understanding today, at least the critical mass appreciates what we are trying to do."

What fascinates Mutebi more about Cruyff is the 1971, 1973, and 1974 Ballon d'Or winner's ability to do it both as a player and coach.

"Cruyff was a fantastic player and had knowledge of football; arguably the best ever player and manager. Very few fantastic players make good coaches."

Not your ordinary job

Mutebi wants it to sink further into people's minds that football management is not your ordinary job.

"It needs a lot of hard work and it is one of the most privileged jobs in the world, in part because you impact on many people's emotions."

Mutebi has previously worked and tried to share his ideals with several local coaches like Fred Kajoba, Moses Basena and Ibrahim Kirya at Simba, Frank 'Video' Anyau with Uganda Cranes, Abdallah Mubiru, Mujib Kasule and Sam Ssimbwa at KCCA among others.

"The intention of working with all these was to try and send the message about the importance of our job, the most prestigious job.

"The public is watching. How you carry yourself is important, and you have to absorb the criticism and pressure.

"To do that you must have the belief that what you are doing is right. Most of the coaches have tried to do the right thing but they have faced the same resistance I first faced.

"Fortunately, the critical mass has changed and I'm privileged to have touched so many people in the game."

Mutebi's hand on players

Like any ambitious coach, Mutebi loves winning things; yet that is hardly his biggest satisfaction thus far. "For me," he said, "The biggest achievement is I've helped a number of footballers to become important citizens of the country. This is more than winning trophies."

Edgar Watson at Miracle, Ibrahim Sekagya in Copa Coca-Cola and the then KCC, David Obua at school and the national team and Andy Mwesigwa among others form a line of those players Mutebi influenced.

Like his idol Cruyff, Mutebi is allergic to mediocrity. Cruyff never settled for the average. Mutebi is never comfortable with the average.

KCCA above average

You can see that in his season rating of his KCCA; a team fresh from defending the league title with two matches to spare, in the semi-finals of the Uganda Cup and in the money bracket of the Caf Confederation Cup.

"Six," he said when asked to rate KCCA season out of 10, "Above average. Of course when you win the league back-to-back, playing more than 40 matches and at the same time remaining competitive on the continent - that is wonderful.

"Technically we are working on about 50, 55 percentage. With that, to reach the group stage is good. I still believe these boys can do more and can be competitive against anybody on the continent.

"Their average age is 24. With all this football this season, they should know that a top footballer is subjected to that.

"If they stay together, get holistic education, then there is a possibility that they can dominate the next eight or so years. This is a Ugandan project. It goes beyond KCCA."

Mutebi at a glance

Name: Mike Hillary Mutebi

Age: 47

Coaching qualification: Uefa Diploma 'A' holder from Germany (DFB)

CLUB MANAGEMENT

1994-96: Assistant coach at then KCC and Miracle

1996: Took over from Phillip Omondi at KCC as head coach before quitting in 1997 for Simba

2003: Head of technical at KCC before shortly resuming his head coaching role.

2011: Signed a three-year Shs360m deal with SC Villa as manager. Deal collapsed with Villa's division into two sides in the 2012/13 league anarchy.

2015: Joins KCCA as manager alongside Sam Ssimbwa, who was later sacked for kowtowing in match fixing talk

HONOURS

2017: UPL champion

2016: UPL champion

2016: Coach of the Year

CRANES TENURE

2004: Briefly coached the Cranes but was replaced halfway through the 2006 Nations Cup campaign with Egyptian Mohamed Abbas.

Long process. Trucks loaded with goods queue up for clearance at the Elegu-Nimule border market recently. Construction of a one-stop border post has stalled due to lack of funds.