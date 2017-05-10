Uganda: 4 Years Later, Acholi Restocking Project Registers Mixed Fortunes

Acholi — Following nearly two decades of war between the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels and government troops, millions of people were caught up in the war and lost thousands of livestock to both fighting forces and cattle rustlers who took advantage of the insurgency.

During the time, more than 1.5 million people were forced into internally displaced peoples (IDP) camps and tens of thousands more lost their lives. The war also shattered people's economic base and livelihoods.

The region also suffered other civil unrest during the period and it's upon that background that the government sought to empower the distressed communities that were returning from the IDP camps as the war ground to a halt.

In 2014, government earmarked Shs20b to uplift livelihoods in West Nile, Acholi, Lango and the Teso-sub regions under the Peace Recovery and Development Plan (PRDP).

The programme was to be overseen by the Minister of State for Northern Uganda, Ms Rebecca Atengo, to benefit between eight and 13 households in each parish in the benefitting districts. At least Shs5b was committed to the expanded livestock restocking programme in Acholi, targeting mainly former combatants, orphans, former LRA abductees, child-headed families, child mothers, widows and elderly persons.

Each district was allocated Shs500m and the procurement process was to be undertaken by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

But right from its commencement, the programme suffered strong resistance from the local leadership in the entire region who expressed reservations about the effectiveness of the oversight by OPM.

Four years into the programme's implementation, Daily Monitor visited the beneficiaries of the government programme who expressed mixed reaction about its impact.

In Amuru District, a total of 1,637 long-horned and Zebu breeds were distributed to the beneficiaries but the programme's impact is hardly felt, according to the district leadership.

Mr Michael Lakony, the Amuru District council chairperson, expresses regret that the district leadership that works closely with the communities was not involved in the programme's initiation and did not supervise it.

As a result, he says, some of the beneficiaries sold off their animals since they had poor knowledge on how to care for the animals and realize high returns and high milk production.

Others feasted on the animals while many more beneficiaries sold off the animals to sort out pressing financial problems.

"Some of the beneficiaries lied that the animals had died of natural causes, yet when we established what went wrong, we discovered that some of the beneficiaries slaughtered the animals to settle family problems," Mr Lakony said. To avert a repeat of such scenarios, Mr Lakony said: "As Amuru local government, plans are underway to sign a memorandum of understanding with the beneficiaries," warning that "whoever does that (slaughtering the animals) will be held accountable by the district."

Ms Alice Angira, another beneficiary, and a widow, claims her relatives pushed to take away the animals under the pretext that she cannot look after them.

"The animals are my only source of livelihood, if they are taken away from me, I don't know what will befall me. At the moment I can sell the milk and have the basics in life," she says.

In Nwoya, the district council chairperson, Mr Patrick Okello Oryema, praised the project but questioned why government abandoned it along the way before extending it to other beneficiaries.

Dr James Okwir, the Nwoya District veterinary officer, concurred with Mr Oryema, explaining that the restocking programme was meant to run for four years but the district received the animals for only two financial years before the programme was stopped.

The district received a total of 850 animals but some of the livestock could not withstand the new and adverse environment while other beneficiaries relocated to other areas upon receiving the animals.

"Those who relocated to other areas told us they were looking for better pasture for their animals, which we cannot guarantee since there were incidences of the animals being sold," Dr Okwir said.

But Dr Bartholomew Okwonga, the Nwoya district Veterinary officer, defended the programme saying it has had a positive impact on the benefitting communities.

"In some instances, some beneficiaries are already selling milk and other products that have also been used in farmlands for better crop yields," he said

Dr Okwonga adds that plans are underway to have milk coolers distributed in each of the benefitting sub-counties for better milk pasteurisation.

Other testimonies

Mr Emmanuel Oguti, a former Lord's Resistance Army returnee, who also benefited from the programme, is worried that "grazing land is now a challenge because of the rampant land disputes.

Mr Louis Okello, a resident of Palabek-Gem in Lamwo District, and one of the beneficiaries, says: "The little I get from selling milk is used to buy basics like salt, soap and l'm also able to have basics for my school-going children."

The Lamwo District Council chairperson, Mr John Ogwok Komakech, paints a brighter picture: "In our recent assessment, apart from the increasing numbers of animals in the district, land opening has increased since some people use the animals to open up land for farming."

To avert fears that the programme may stall, completely, Mr Mayanja Gonzaga, a commissioner in the Office of the Prime Minister, and directly responsible for cattle restocking, told Daily Monitor in an interview last Monday that the programme would resume soon, especially in areas where people have never benefited.

"It is in the budget for the Financial Year 2017/2018, and we hope resources will be allocated for the purpose," he said.