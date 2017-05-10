Uganda to Market Fruits, Vegetables in Italy Fair

Uganda's potential in fruits and vegetable exports will be showcased this week in Italy's biggest International fair called Macfruit.

The Macfrut trade fair is scheduled to take place from May 10 to 12. The International Trade Fair is a business-to-business event that stands out for its high specialisation in all segments fruits and vegetables supply chain.

At least 10 exporting companies all members of the Uganda Fruits and Vegetables Exporters and Producers Association (UFVEPA), are scheduled to participate in the fair.

Ms Brenda Opus, Uganda Export Promotion Board's marketing executive said. "It is the only vertical trade fair in Europe representing the entire sector. This trade fair is a platform of business meetings and conferences that will provide Ugandan companies the opportunity to learn more about international quality requirements and new initiatives in the organic sector geared towards a fast growing segment."

Ms Opus said UEPB in partnership with Embassy of Italy, Italian Trade agency and Uganda Fruits and Vegetables Exporters and Producers Association is supporting the exporting companies to link with buyers.

The fair will attract more than 1,000 buyers from over 30 participating countries.

Italy is one of Uganda's key export destinations in the Europe Union contributing $23 million (Shs83 billion) in 2016 of the total exports to the European Union.

Advice

UEPB's executive director, Mr Elly Twineyo cautioned exporters to make meaningful partnerships not only for trade but also get permanent markets.

"Once we enter the markets we need to stay in these markets and stay there-negotiate for relationships with the buyers to market Uganda's produce -this will create opportunities for other exporters and producers," Mr Twineyo said.

He said these relationships will help them to get grants to help them produce a lot to supply them regularly.

Horticulture has been identified by government as one of the industries that will boost the country's export earnings.

"In order for this happen we need more resource allocation to the sub-sector," Mr Twineyo said.

He challenged the exporters to respect standards along the value chain to earn them respect and more customers.

He, however, said there is still a challenge of interceptions.

Exporters

Mr Thomas Yiga, chairman UFVEPA said: "Going to Italy -we are more going to promote the potential Uganda as a country has as far as exports are concern."

Mr Jonan Mukisa, UFVEPA treasurer, and one of the exporters going to showcase in Italy, clarifying on the interceptions said they did not happen in Uganda alone so this would not worry Ugandans from exporting.