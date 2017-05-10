Uganda: Hail the 12-Time Champions

Kampala — KCCA are four national titles within record champions SC Villa's 16 after seeing off Lweza 2-0 at Phillip Omondi Stadium yesterday to retain the Azam Uganda Premier League (UPL) gong.

Tom Masiko and second half substitute Geoffrey Sserunkuma both scored from the spot to hand the 10-man Lugogo side their fourth league silverware in five years, with only Vipers interrupting the flow in 2015.

This is also manager Mike Mutebi's second league accolade having lifted it last year, and KCCA's fifth since Villa last won it in 2004 under current Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic.

KCCA's triumph came as a much needed respite as Uganda's sole representatives in the Caf Confederation Cup prepared to leave for the group stage first leg match against Fus Rabat in Morocco this weekend.

"Yes we are happy we have won the championship," said Mutebi, "But we can only evaluate ourselves on the continent."

The championship will have tasted even sweeter as it was achieved with two matches to spare, meaning Mutebi will be able to keep his most influential players fresh for continental duty, where six games await.

At 60 points, not even second-placed Villa at 52 can match KCCA from their remaining two games. Defeat for Lweza pushed them back to the relegation zone on 28 points. But victory for KCCA was not earned without a fight from Lweza. The visitors had two great chances to take the lead on eight and 22 minutes, John Kisakye's low drive going an inch wide and KCCA goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo saving a one-on-one situation.

Lweza also survived when midfielder Tom Masiko's free kick ricocheted off the crossbar on 41 minutes. Goalkeeper Ivan Mutumba moments later stretched to his maximum to steer Derrick Nsibambi's header away from goal.

At half time, Mutebi introduced KCCA marksman Sserunkuma in place of Brian Majwega as a sense of unease grew at Lugogo.

But it was Isaac Muleme whose run down the left ended with a ferocious drive which impressive Mutumba measured up to.

The resistance was, however, broken on the hour, Nsibambi inviting a foul from a Lweza player inside the forbidden area for the referee to point on the spot.

Rather than grab his 20th of the season against his former side, KCCA's regular penalty taker, Sserunkuma, passed on the responsibility to Masiko, who duly converted on 60 minutes.

But there was no forgiving when the next opportunity was presented. Sserunkuma released Nsibambi, the striker beating Sula Bagala into the box only for the Lweza player to hack him for KCCA's second penalty.

Sserunkuma placed the ball on the spot and dispatched Mutumba to a wrong direction for his 20th goal and KCCA's second of the match on 78 minutes.

There was still time for KCCA's Timothy Awany to pick a silly fight with the referee, who responded by sending the player off late on.

In all it was 90 minutes of drama across all stadiums, where the seven games produced 25 goals, the highest on any match day this season.

Aupl results yesterday

Vipers SC 4-1 Onduparaka

Express 0-2 Proline

Bul 4-2 Sadolin Paints

Police 1-3 URA

Kirinya Jinja 4-0 JMC Hippos

The Saints 2-0 Soana

KCCA 2-0 Lweza

Uganda league champions

YEAR CLUB

1968: Prisons

1969: Prisons

1970: Coffee

1971: Simba

1974: Express

1975: Express

1976: KCC

1977: KCC

1978: Simba

1979: UCB

1980: Nile

1981: KCC

1982: SC Villa

1983: KCC

1984: SC Villa

1985: KCC

1986: SC Villa

1987: SC Villa

1988: SC Villa

1989: SC Villa

1990: SC Villa

1991: KCC

1992: SC Villa

1993: Express

1994: SC Villa

1995: Express

1996: Express

1997: KCC

1998: SC Villa

1999: SC Villa

2000: SC Villa

2001: SC Villa

2002: SC Villa

2003: SC Villa

2004: SC Villa

2005: Police

2006: URA

2007: URA

2008: KCC

2009: URA

*2010: Bunamwaya

2011: URA

2012: Express

2013: KCC

2014: KCC

2015: Vipers

*2016: KCCA

2017: KCCA

*Bunamwaya was renamed Vipers

*KCC was renamed KCCA