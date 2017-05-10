Nigeria: Court Declares Rivers Rerun Election Panel 'Unconstitutional'

Photo: Premium Times

Voter voting at the Rivers State re-run relections (file photo).

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declared a 15-member panel that investigated violations during the December 10, 2016 Rivers State election rerun, "unconstitutional".

In a lengthy ruling on Tuesday, the judge, Gabriel Kolawole, said the composition of the panel was not known to law.

The panel was raised by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to probe allegations of violations and violence during the legislative re-run elections.

The team had personnel from the State Security Service, SSS.

Details letter...