9 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Declares Rivers Rerun Election Panel 'Unconstitutional'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Voter voting at the Rivers State re-run relections (file photo).
By Evelyn Okakwu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declared a 15-member panel that investigated violations during the December 10, 2016 Rivers State election rerun, "unconstitutional".

In a lengthy ruling on Tuesday, the judge, Gabriel Kolawole, said the composition of the panel was not known to law.

The panel was raised by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to probe allegations of violations and violence during the legislative re-run elections.

The team had personnel from the State Security Service, SSS.

Details letter...

Nigeria

IMF Seeks Strong, Sound Policy Measures to Restart Nigeria

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised Nigeria and other countries in sub-Saharan Africa to implement strong… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.