9 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Orders SSS to Produce Ifeanyi Ubah On Friday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Ifeanyi Ubah.
By Abel Ejikeme

Justice Muhammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered the State Security Service, SSS, to produce the Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeayi Ubah on Friday, May 12 to show why he (Mr. Ubah) should not be released unconditionally.

Mr. Idris gave the ruling in favour of the ex-parte application filed by Mr. Ubah's counsel, Ifeoma Esom, to compel the release of Mr. Ubah from the SSS's custody where he had been held in detention since May 6.

Upon the arrest of Mr. Ubah, the SSS said he was arrested over "economic sabotage" and diversion of petroleum products to the tune of N11 billion.

The agency said that petroleum products, belonging to NNPC Retail, stored in the Capital Oil farm in Lagos under a throughput agreement, went missing under controversial circumstances.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported the diversion which eventually led to the sack of the head of NNPC Retail, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue.

However, Capital Oil's company secretary claimed that the throughput agreement allows "conversion and diversion of IT products by "operators" so long as the operator is prepared to re-deliver the products within 7 days of demand by the products owner or to pay a penalty for non-re-delivery".

Details later... .

Nigeria

Bayelsa Community Takes Agip's ENI to Italian Court, Seeks Compensation for Oil Spill

The coastal community of Ikebiri in Southern Ijaw Local Council Area of Bayelsa State has taken ENI, the parent company… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.