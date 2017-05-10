Nigeria: Chibok Girls, Boko Haram Swap Deal 'Best Decision' - Senator

Kaduna State senator, Shehu Sani, has defended the swap of newly released 82 Chibok school girls for Boko Haram fighters as being the "best decision".

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the announcement by the Nigerian government that the girls were exchanged for some Boko Haram "suspects" held by the government.

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had condemned the deal.

"The negotiations are in clear violation and indeed a direct assault on the generally accepted international principle never to negotiate with terrorists," the PDP said in a statement by its spokesperson, Dayo Adeyeye.

"This international principle is sound and logical because negotiation with the terrorists only fuels their urge to continue with their heinous crimes."

The federal government responded by describing the statement from the PDP as "indecent, inhuman and ill-timed."

Mr. Sani (All Progressives Congress/Kaduna Central), who is known to have been involved in previous talks to free the girls, endorsed the process that led to Boko Haram freeing the 82 girls.

"The negotiation settled for the swap than paying a huge sum of money as ransom. The decision taken was the best and of lesser consequence," Mr. Sani tweeted.

The senator made reference to the U.S and Israel engaging in a prisoner swap with the Taliban and Hamas respectively.

He said in one of his tweets that no price was too high to pay for the release of the girls, adding that the swapped Boko Haram commanders were five, and not two as reported.

"Chibok girls are not the only hostages with the insurgents, but their freedom rekindled the hope of freedom for others.

"Chibok girls' captivity tested the degree of our conscience, of our resilience, of our humanity and of our claim of responsibility to others," he said.

The released girls are among the over 270 abducted from their dormitories in a government secondary school in Chibok, Borno State in April 2014 as they prepared to write their final exams.

Twenty-one of them were earlier released last October after negotiations between Boko Haram and the Nigerian government.

Two other girls were found separately, in addition to those who escaped on the night of their abduction.

With the latest release, about 80 Chibok girls are now being held by the Boko Haram.