9 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Premium Times Centre Partners CCFA to Check Fraud, Corruption in Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Premium Times.

In a bid to enhance effective public service journalism and anti-graft reporting, the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) has signed a partnership agreement with the Centre for Counter Fraud Awareness (CCFA).

CCFA is a Nigerian non-governmental organisation based in Abuja, which promotes awareness in fraud and fraud-related matters such as corruption, money laundering, human and drug trafficking, abuse of office as well as cyber crimes.

It holds the most authoritative database on financial crimes outside government in Nigeria.

Joshua Olufemi, PTCIJ's programme director says the CCFA partnership will bring "broad and deep meaning to the purpose of an accountability media at the current moment" adding "we trust the gravity of their work and the integrity of their process."

CCFA's Chief Executive, Umar Yakubu, expressed gratitude at the partnership, saying, "working with Premium Times represents an important milestone and major collaboration in the campaign against corruption and financial crimes in the country."

Mr. Umar, a veteran financial expert and money-laundering specialist, graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He obtained a masters degree in Counter Fraud and Counter Corruption Studies from the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom.

He was a fraud analyst at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nigeria

Swiss Govt Opens Up On Why It Helped in Negotiating Chibok Girls' Release

The spokesperson of the Swiss Foreign Ministry Noemie Charton has confirmed his country took part in the negotiations… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.