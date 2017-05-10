Nigeria: Premium Times Centre Partners CCFA to Check Fraud, Corruption in Nigeria

In a bid to enhance effective public service journalism and anti-graft reporting, the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) has signed a partnership agreement with the Centre for Counter Fraud Awareness (CCFA).

CCFA is a Nigerian non-governmental organisation based in Abuja, which promotes awareness in fraud and fraud-related matters such as corruption, money laundering, human and drug trafficking, abuse of office as well as cyber crimes.

It holds the most authoritative database on financial crimes outside government in Nigeria.

Joshua Olufemi, PTCIJ's programme director says the CCFA partnership will bring "broad and deep meaning to the purpose of an accountability media at the current moment" adding "we trust the gravity of their work and the integrity of their process."

CCFA's Chief Executive, Umar Yakubu, expressed gratitude at the partnership, saying, "working with Premium Times represents an important milestone and major collaboration in the campaign against corruption and financial crimes in the country."

Mr. Umar, a veteran financial expert and money-laundering specialist, graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He obtained a masters degree in Counter Fraud and Counter Corruption Studies from the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom.

He was a fraud analyst at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).