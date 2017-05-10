Malawi: Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy Returns - Blakjak to Host the Show

The fun is back. The annual Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy is back this Sunday at the normal venue, College of Medicine Sports Complex with promising acts including trending artists Martse, Sonye and Malinga Mafia.

Dubbed as annual music event that celebrates urban music in Malawi, the event is on this Sunday May 14th, 2017 with the line-up of Theo Thomson, Tay Grin, Sangie, Purple C, Charisma & Donzo, Sir Patricks and Kwin Bee.

Carlsberg Brands Manager (alcoholic beverages),Tikwale Chirwa told Nyasa Times the event is one way of continually give the company's consumers a first class Carlsberg brand experience.

"We also want to offer urban musicians a platform to showcase their skills, develop the growing urban music genre and connect with our vibrant consumers directly," said Chirwa.

While music enthusiasts may regard the event as one way of interacting with their fans, for Carlsberg Malawi it's another way of appreciating the country's youngsters' talent.

12 artists have been lined up to perform on the day and the event will be hosted by Black jack - a Times Television presenter.

For one to enter has to pay K3,000 (standard) or buy three Carlsberg beer. For VIP its K7,000 or seven Carlsberg beer.

People can also win two entry tickets by posting a picture enjoying Carlsberg beer on the company's Facebook page.

Aside from music performances, there will be assorted Carlsberg branded give aways for consumers.

Last year the event attracted 21 artists in the likes of Dan Lu, Theo Thomson, Fredokiss, Piksy, Nepman, Young Kay, BarryOne, Daredevilz, Sonye, Sangie and Blakjak.

Also listed as part of performers were Malinga Mafia, Home Grown African, Nesnes, Martse, Bucci, Blaze, Saint, Hazel Mak, King Chambiecco, DNA and Hilco.

The Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy is one of the big events the company will be supporting after the recent national Chill DJ Battle won by DJ Trick from Blantyre.