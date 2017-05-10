9 May 2017

Sudan: UN Rights Expert to Sudan for Implementation of Recommendations

Geneva — The United Nations Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan will hold meetings in Khartoum and Blue Nile this month to discuss the implementation of recommendations made several months ago.

Aristide Nononsi's fourth mission to Sudan lasts from 11 to 21 May. "I will follow up with the Government of Sudan on issues of concern that I identified during my mission in February 2017, and discuss the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in my report of September 2016 to the Human Rights Council," the UN Independent Expert said.

Sudanese authorities, civil society actors, academia, community leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, and UN entities have scheduled meetings with Nononsi in Khartoum and Blue Nile to provide input for his next report to the UN Human Rights Council in September.

He will also follow-up on the implementation of the recommendations made by other human rights mechanisms, including those from the Universal Periodic Review, a review of the human rights records of all UN member states by other states. Preliminary observations are to be shared during a press conference on Sunday 21 May at the United Nations Development Programme Office (UNDP) in Khartoum.

Nononsi, expert on the human rights situation in Sudan since 2014, concluded in Khartoum in February that detention without trial, the security situation in Darfur, as well as ongoing attacks and sexual violence have not changed for the better.

He commended the Sudanese government for the reform undertaken ensuring greater separation of powers between the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Attorney General, enhancing the rule of law.

