Uganda: Invest in Youth to Boost Your Economic Growth

As organisations in what seems to be their senile stage seek to rejuvenate themselves, this requires mind-set change and agility to serve the contemporary market demands and also facilitate the shaping of a learning organisation, as organisations can only be learning organisations through its people.

Research on corporate entrepreneurship has suggested a number of different forms through which organisations can enhance their corporate competitiveness, one of which is organisational rejuvenation.

Just like a river, its youthful stage is when water flow is the quickest. Waterfalls, potholes, V-shaped valleys and interlocking spurs are features of the youthful stage.

Curves are characteristic of the middle stage and on the inside of the curves, deposition takes place. The flow becomes gentler during the mature stage, and land is the flattest during the old age stage. The river has to work hard to make its way to the sea.

Such is the highlight of an organisation's life, and such is the call for strategies to prevail. Adaptive organisations do come safely through their various stages as they take on the thoughtful considerations to rejuvenate themselves periodically.

Using a strategy of rejuvenation, organisations seek to be innovative and enhance the performance of employees by altering their existing internal processes and structures. One form of rejuvenation is to restructure and strengthen the workforce.

An organisation's vitality is a function of two competing forces - flexibility and predictability. Maintaining peak performance and avoiding or reversing aging requires that management systematically address issues related to its positioning.

Amid talent shortage, there lies lots of potential talent among the young people, that organisations can leverage on to transform themselves and to keep the momentum.

Organisations need to understand that much more can be achieved through young people. They are more likely to learn and adapt, try new and innovative ways to meet customer needs, and can be associated with higher levels of team performance - a key feature in today's work structures. The team work environment has proved to enhance creativity as it relates to team performance.

The old adage of a one-way traffic - where organisations tend to seek out for only experienced hires - has proved to be at the centre of suffocating many entities.

Recent news reports indicated that transfusions of young blood can reverse the aging process and "recharge" the brain, improving memory and learning.

So it shouldn't surprise you that the same phenomenon applies to business: Infusions of young blood can rejuvenate tired organisations and fill them with new energy and purpose. Young blood can rejuvenate your company, if you know how to work with it.

As an employer, you have to be more deliberate and flexible if you expect to get the best results from the young generation with such different attitudes and life experiences. Younger workers are ambitious, optimistic and energetic with a strong belief of achieving anything with the right focus and access to learning.

Organisation leaders need to recognise that millennials are their future workforce and their future leaders.

They should realise that to have the leadership they need to carry their organisation into the future they must understand and work with millennials in the most effective way possible right now.

Indeed, with many companies shifting towards decentralised structures, there is a growing need for so-called multilayer leaders, which is where skilled millennials come in.

Today, usually we have multiple projects going on and people working in small teams on special projects, therefore you need small team leaders who can coordinate people to be very creative to solve problems.

That is the potential of millennials. Every organisation ought to strive to tap into the talent, productivity, idealistic tendencies, flexible solutions, understanding of tech savvy solutions, fast service delivery, and knowledge of the demands of the millennial market itself that the millennials come with, to your organisation.

However, millennials are churning through jobs faster than previous generations and some companies are struggling to keep up.

A recent study by networking site LinkedIn found that millennials change jobs four times in their first decade after graduating college. They've got a fundamentally different attitude to work. They don't see a job as a job for life.

They are open to moving on if the job and work don't suit them, even if they don't have an alternative role. Millennials are often perceived as lazy, entitled and disloyal but the opposite is more accurate.

The reality is that they are quite hardworking, do believe that they should be able to speak up, and are willing to work hard for their organisation as long as their organisation treats them appropriately.

The talent drive has also forced firms to adopt different work practices and even new services. Keeping them engaged requires a leadership change, alternative leadership competencies, e.g. business and communication skills, and motivation skills so to say.

Also, a clear employee value proposition should be defined. A key driver of this is the idea that millennials look for a greater 'sense of purpose' and are more interested in how organisations are contributing to the greater good than just money. In response to this need, some firms, have recently been promoting themselves as purpose-driven and values-based in university campuses, understanding what millennials want.

