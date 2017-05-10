Kenya: Sharks Stun Mathare in Machakos

Newcomers Kariobangi Sharks rallied from a goal down to beat Mathare United 2-1 in a SportPesa Premier League match played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Tuesday.

Mathare led at a halftime courtesy of Chrispinus Oduor, who connected with Martin Ongori's cross from the right flank.

Sharks hit back in the second half with Bolton Omwenga and Masoud Juma on target to lift their side to third in the log with 16 points.

The match saw the slum boys welcome back suspended coach Francis Kimanzi, who was back after serving a four match ban.

The former Harambee Stars tactician was however unable to inspire his charges as they succumbed to their fifth loss of the season and remain rooted in 14th place with nine points.

After surviving a wave of attacks from Sharks, Mathare settled in the match and began to create chances.

They had their first clear chance through Ndonye Alphonse who shot over the bar in the 11th minute.

They went ahead in the 27th minute as Oduor beat Oyemba at his near post after a delicious cross from Ongori.

Mathare, the 2008 champions, almost doubled their lead minutes later but Sharks keeper Jeff Oyemba kept out Lennox Ogutu's header.

Sharks improved after the restart and were rewarded with the equalizer in the 65th minute through Bolton Omwenga's unstoppable drive that Mathare keeper Lewis Opiyo could only parry into the net.

Buoyed by the goal, Sharks intensified their attacks in search of the winning goal.

Masoud Juma, who had earlier been denied by Opiyo, was his team's hero as he pounced on lose ball that hit the top bar after a Taya Odongo floated it into the box in the 77th minute.

Levis Opiyo denied substitute Kitawi on a one-on one-situation in added time but it did not matter as Sharks claimed the three points and their fifth win of the campaign.