Rwanda: Rayon Sports in Injury Scare Ahead of Musanze FC Clash

Peace Cup holders Rayon Sports have been hit by an injury crisis ahead of their game against Musanze FC today in the first leg of the last 16 round of 2017 Peace Cup that will be played at Ubworoherane stadium.

Head coach Djuma Masudi faces dilemma after seven of his regular first team players have been ruled out of today's encounter.

These include Kevin Muhire, Savio Dominique Nshuti, Ange Mutsinzi, Abdoul Rwatubyaye, Abouba Sibomana, and Shassir Nahimana who will be returning to action next week. Malian striker Moussa Camara who had escaped from the team camp for the past two weeks is also not fit to play the game.

The Blues who need just three points to win the league title will be looking to get better results in first leg before hosting Musanze over the weekend. Two weeks ago, the Blues defeated the northern province based side 1-0 in a league match.

"Our players are on the same level and everyone can player where others are missing, those available will give all they can for a better result in Musanze," assistant coach Maurice 'Maso' Nshimiyimana said.

Malian Striker, Ismalia Diarra's lone strike against APR was enough to see Rayon Sports FC win last year's title.

"We are ready for the title defence, our focus is to reclaim it again. we know it will be hard, but we are ambitious and we are capable of achieving it," he added

Meanwhile in other games, APR will be away against Sunrise FC in Nyagatare. However, Sunrise has threatened not to play this game unless their three-month salary arrears are paid.

Mukura will face AS Kigali in Huye, Marines take on SC Kiyovu at Umuganda stadium, Bugesera face AS Muhanga away at Muhanga stadium while Amagaju will also be away to second division side La Jeunesse at Mumena stadium with Police hosting Gicumbi at Kicukiro stadium.

The 1/8th round leg will be played later this month as well as the first leg of the quarter final round, while the second leg will be played in the first week of June. All semi-final matches will be staged in June while the final will be played on July 4.