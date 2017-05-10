Photo: Vincent Opiyo/The Nation

Chemelil Sugar coach Abdallah Juma instructing his players during a SportPesa Premier League match at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

After winning Sunday's 'Mashemeji derby', former champions Gor Mahia will on Wednesday be at Thika Sub-county Stadium to face Chemelil Sugar in their 10th match of the SportPesa Premier League.

At the same time, wounded AFC Leopards will take their battle to Awendo where they will face Sony Sugar, while in Mumias, strugglers Western Stima will host Kakamega Homeboyz.

Judging by their splendid performance against Ingwe on Sunday, K'Ogalo should have no trouble containing the sugar millers who are lying five points behind them at position seven on the table of standings.

Statistics also favour K'Ogalo, as they have never lost to Chemelil whether home or away in the last seven years. The sugar millers have won only one of their four games on the road this season.

George" Blackberry" Odhiambo, scorer of Gor's second goal in their 3-0 victory over Ingwe last weekend, has been training even after he limped off the match prematurely with a tender ankle, and could earn another starting role in this match.

Striker Jacques Tuyisenge is yet to fully recover from his ankle problem and will miss the match.

For this, coach Marcelo Ferreira is likely to retain the striking duo of Timothy Otieno and Meddie Kagere in his 3-5-2 formation, as Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava and Wellington Ochieng marshal his team's defense.

"Ours is a big club and every match we play is a big game. The pressure of the derby is not different from the pressure that we have when we are facing other teams so we shall have to beat our best to defeat them," Ferreira said.

Chemelil have veteran Hillary Echesa as their main lynchpin.

FIXTURES

Bandari v Nzoia Sugar (Mbaraki Sports Club, MSA, 3pm)

Gor Mahia v Chemelil Sugar (Thika Stadium, 4.15pm)

Kakamega Homeboyz v W. Stima (Mumias, 3pm)

Muhoroni Youth v Posta Rangers (Muhoroni, 3pm)

Nakumatt v Thika Utd (Ruaraka Grounds, 3pm)

Sofapaka v Ulinzi Stars (Machakos, 3pm)

Sony Sugar v AFC Leopards (Awendo, 3pm)

Zoo Kericho v Tusker (Kericho Green Stadium, 3pm)