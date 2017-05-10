Rwanda: Bank of Kigali's 50th Anniversary - the Gala Dinner That Was

"Thank you for honouring our invitation. We hope that you have a pleasant evening. Bank of Kigali." That was the short and precise message on the brochure for the Bank of Kigali's 50th anniversary gala dinner at the Kigali Convention Centre on Friday evening. And a pleasant evening it indeed was; a big dinner party.

For emphasis, that message was scribbled on the front page of the brochure and repeated at the back. A gala is a big party and, indeed, BK's 50th anniversary gala dinner was one big happy dinner party.

It started off with a cocktail in the large Convention Centre reception hall, with the Radisson Blu Hotel staff going out of their way to keep the throats of guests wet. To dust off an old cliché, the drinks flowed flawlessly.

At the cocktail, people waited anxiously for the day's guest of honour, President Paul Kagame, who would join the gathering later.

Would drinks (read hard drinks) be served once the President was in the house? Many people thought not, and that question was to be heard in whispers from table to table. For people asking that question, the solution seemed simple enough: drink while stocks last.

When guests were eventually ushered into the Radisson Blu auditorium for the event proper, it was to the tame and soothing sounds of live music from the Neptunez Band. The band was not alone in its role of entertaining guests.

For a bank that was celebrating a golden jubilee, organisers made it a point to bring in musicians that represent different generations.

There was Knowless Butera, Yvan Buravan, and the night's clear favourite, veteran folk musician Abdoul Makanyaga and his band.

Makeda Mahadeo and Regis Isheja paired well as the night's MCs.

The vigorous but graceful dancing and waltzing that Makanyaga and his band mates broke into towards the end of their set won them loud cheers and applause from the audience and fellow performers alike. This for a band that is comprised of members that are all fit enough to be grand fathers of the other much younger entertainers for the night.

After songbird Knowless Butera's performance, the music decibels fell considerably, a sign that the speeches and official ceremonies were due.

The large projector screens that had earlier beamed images of the musical performances now went blue with Bank of Kigali slides.

Then the President arrived and took his seat at a table in the middle of other guests.

Diane Karusisi, the Bank of Kigali CEO welcomed the Head of State and proceeded to deliver welcoming remarks on behalf of the bank. She did this in an unusually emotive tone of voice. You could almost touch the emotions that the words from her mouth conveyed.

Karusisi informed the gathering that BK was the only bank to refund customer's deposits following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

She acknowledged the fact that "some staff participated in the destruction while others perished in it". She described Bank of Kigali as "a strong local bank that is sensitive to the needs of the people". The bank, she added, had invested heavily in financing various projects, "including the Kigali Convention CentrE".

"We cannot afford to fail," she signed off, before vacating the stage for a short musical performance that saw Knowless, Buravan, Riderman and Makanyaga team up to sing Ni BK (It's Bank of Kigali), a song that extols the bank's virtues.

Thereafter, it was time to reward the bank's two longest serving employees, as well two of its oldest account holders. Bank of Kigali chairman Marc Holtzman stepped up to this task, accompanied by the Central Bank Governor John Rwangombwa.

When it was President Kagame's turn at the podium, he did not delve deep into complicated banking parlance. His speech was short and as precise as they get.

After the President's speech, it was time for dinner and the party continued till late.