10 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

East Africa: UN Decorates Rwandan Police Peacekeepers in Darfur

Eighteen Rwandan police peacekeepers serving under the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) were on Tuesday decorated with medal of service excellence.

The medal parade presided over by the Joint Special Representative (JSR) to UNAMID, Kingsley Mamabolo was held in the mission headquarters.

The decorated officers currently in their final phase of their one year peacekeeping mandate, serve as Individual Police officer (IPOs), whose duty include mentorship and advisory.

A minute of silence was also observed to pay tribute to all peacekeepers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The medal awarding ceremony was also attended by UNAMID Force Commander, Lt. Gen Frank Mushyo Kamanzi; Frank Samuel Koffwie, who represented the Police Commissioner, Mission Chief of Staff, Karen Tchalian and Dr. Mohammed Tarawana UNAMID Police Chief of Staff.

Mamabolo reflected on the previous Rwanda Police deployments since 2004, adding that "even the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi didn't hold Rwanda back to contribute to international peace building."

He thanked them for their resilience and standing challenges in protecting civilians and humanitarian assistance which brought "tangible dividends to the affected."

The Joint Special Representative further commended the medalists for their professionalism and discipline, and maintaining the image set by other previous Rwandan Police peacekeepers.

He also commended them for introducing home-grown solutions such as community policing while respecting the culture and values of the people of Darfur.

Senior Supt. Bernard Mukama, the Rwandan Contingent Commander thanked the people of Darfur for their partnership in restoring normalcy, and the support by UN to effectively execute their duties.

