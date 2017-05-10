10 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: New Facility to Boost Learning At University of Rwanda's College of Education

By Julius Bizimungu

ANInformation Access Centre (IAC) was yesterday set up at the University of Rwanda's College of Education. It is expected to ease learning and also help surrounding communities in terms of improving digital literacy, officials said.

The centre was launched in partnership with the Korean government through the National Information Society Agency (NIA).

According to the Minister of Education, Papias Musafili Malimba, the centre is expected to benefit students and the nearby communities, and boost quality of education.

"This new facility will not only help the citizens of Rwanda to communicate with the world via internet, but will also enhance ICT capability of young innovators and facilitate them to come up with suitable ICT solutions for the education sector. We want it to become an innovation hub for education," he said.

The minister, who also officiated at the opening ceremony, commended the government of Korea and NIA for the continued support to Rwanda's education and ICT sectors.

"This centre will greatly contribute towards fulfillment of the government's plans especially the ICT in Education Strategy," he noted.

The IAC is a multipurpose facility that consists of an internet lounge, an IT training lounge, a seminar room and administrative office.

Hyeon-Kon Kim, senior Vice President of NIA, said that their choice to establish the information access centre in Rwanda was informed by the country's commitment to use ICT to improve the lives of the people to promote ICT.

"Rwanda is the best country as far as ICT is concerned, and this is one of the reasons behind the decision to set up the centre in the country. On the other hand, education should be the basis for development and this explains why we chose an academic institution. Therefore, if people fully utilise this centre, they can and will be empowered," he noted.

He added that the centre is expected to promote digital literacy, improve research making and empower the innovation ecosystem, as it will be offering internet resources, and ICT seminars, among others.

According to Kim, about $300,000 (approximately Rwf252 million) was invested to make sure the centre is fully operational and equipped with all the necessary equipment.

Meanwhile, the Education minister also urged the students, faculty members and the communities around the CoE to effectively and efficiently use the facility.

