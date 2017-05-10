10 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Cricket - Challengers Turn Focus to Computer Point T20 Title

By Pontian Kabeera

After failing to win a trophy in the last two tournaments, Challengers Cricket Club is determined to defy all odds and win the computer Point T20 title when the annual event gets underway in two weeks' time at Kicukiro Cricket Ground.

Challengers are a force to reckon with and among the most successful cricket clubs in the country. In the previous two tournaments namely; V.R NAIDU T20 and UAE Exchange, they lost the title to Kigali Cricket Club and Telegu Royals.

The club captain Srinath Vardhinen has revealed that his side are keen to make a strong revival when Computer Point T20 tourney begins aiming to dethrone Telugu Royals who are the defending champions.

"We are a strong team with a good pedigree in the game, we have won many tournaments in both computer point, V.R NAIDU and UAE, so we are ready to win the trophy this season," he said

The club has dominated Rwandan Cricket for the last three years, winning 7 titles in all competitions which include UAE, computer point, V.R NAIDU, and RCA-T10.

"Individual players have too executed their roles very well as defined by the team management. I have no doubt that we shall win this tournament if every player puts in his best," he added

