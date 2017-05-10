Rwanda: Try Getting a Scholarship or Bursary

opinion

Paying school fees in time is ideal to every student because it allows one to concentrate on academics other than suffocating yourself with school fees payment worries. Unfortunately, because of the ever increasing financial obligations, some parents cannot sustain timely fees payments which become a constant interruption to student learning. If you're struggling with paying school fees, there are considerable ways through which you can alleviate this problem to guarantee yourself a smooth learning and concentrate on targeting your career goals

Your parents should establish a smooth negotiating platform with the responsible school authorities and be given time to complete your school fees to avoid the act of being sent home because of unpaid fees because there will be no compensation for the lost time. The school will require your parent to remit some portion of down payment as a commitment for later school fees completion. Sit down with your parents and have an open discussion about this opportunity. No parent ever wants to see their child fail to achieve the best. Together, you'll come up with better solutions that will help you pursue your studies without school fees interruption

Alternatively, scholarships are all available to help alleviate the extreme schools fees loads and guarantee you uninterrupted studies. Majority of students rely a lot on scholarships to fund either 100% of their tuition or a major component of their total school fees costs. Scholarships come in a variety of forms and dimensions. Some are offered by the governments, others by private charitable organizations and companies or philanthropists. So just apply as many as you can and you'd be amazed at how many sponsors just love students who can demonstrate such a well integrated set of knowledge and competences.

Bursaries are similar awards of excellence that can see you through your education always offered to students who do extremely well in extra-curricular activities like sports and games, creative writing, music, dance and drama. So examine your internal potentials and determine your area of strength and display your talent. Many bursaries will be looking for you to complete your education.

Rising above mediocrity is a combination of passion and diligence. Therefore, establish strong lines of communication with teachers and high-achieving classmates for more clarity and academic collaboration. Be pretty relaxed and aim higher while you are studying. Excessive anxiety can cause you to lose focus and make mistakes. Don't allow your worries to damage your strength of mind in books. Many successful people you see today have undergone your experience and have emerged resilient and successful. You too have the potential to explore all the academic heights despite your school fees difficulties.