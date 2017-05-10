Nigeria: Borno Senator Commends FG On Chibok Schoolgirls Swap Deal

Senator Mohammed Ndume, representing Borno South, has said swapping 82 abducted Chibok schoolgirls with five top Boko Haram commanders is not only commendable, but also sent discerning signals to President Muhammadu Buhari's critics that the present All Progressives Congress, APC-led government is working for the nation.

He, however, appealed for the Federal Government's assistance to help raise more funds for the victims of insurgency in the state.

Speaking to Vanguard yesterday, he said: "As a Senator representing nine local government areas including Chibok, efforts by the President, military, civilian JTF, other security operatives, Borno State Government and the Swiss Government that led to the release of these girls, and cooperation from the media and #BBoG group deserve commendation from all.

"However, like Oliver Twist, I want to call on government and our troops to intensify efforts towards freeing all those abducted but yet to be freed from the insurgents, and as well end the lingering Boko Haram crisis."