Tanzania: Rival Villagers Urged to Stop 42-Year-Old Dispute Over Boundary

Mbulu — The Mbulu District Commissioner in Manyara Region, Mr Chelestino Mofuga, has said it is high time residents of Gidihm and Diyomat villages stopped a 42-year-old dispute over boundaries between the two villages.

It is said that the dispute has been there since the establishment of the villages in 1974 as five district commissioners had already made the decision including DC Esta Marieta, who did the same on June 10, 1997.

Speaking to the residents of the villages on Monday, Mr Mofuga told them that they were supposed to continue carrying out their development activities and avoid the dispute that was wasting their time.

He said since the five DCs had already talked about the dispute and arrived at the solution in 1997, then the residents of both villages were not supposed to go against it as they were all under the council.

He named the past DCs as George Mkuchika, Esta Marieta, Gabriel Songay, Anthony Malley and Elias Godoi, who ended the dispute over the boundary.

He said there was no reason for them to dispute over the boundaries between their villages since development was brought about by the government including a primary school that would be used by all children irrespective of where they came.

"If DC Marieta had already said the boundary is a road, then I cannot rescind her decision and if you are against it, then you must have some problems to go against the decision of the five DCs," said Mr Mofuga.

One of those, who attended the meeting, Mr Daudi Bayo, said the existing boundaries, which are recognized by the past DCs must be respected, explaining other decisions would aggravate the problem.

However, the chairman of the Mbulu District Council, Mr Joseph Mandoo, cautioned that the road to be used as the boundary might result in one hamlet to be relocated to another village.