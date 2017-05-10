10 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Hichilema Back in Court Today

Photo: Zambia Reports
Opposition politician Hakainde Hichilema (file photo)
By Peter Adamu

Opposition United Party for National Development president Hakainde Hichilema will be back in court over his obstruction of the Presidential motorcade and use of insulting language cases.

Magistrate Greenwell Malumani separated the two charges from the highly touchy treason case on account they were misdemeanours and triable by the subordinate court.

Hichilema, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, will appear before Magistrate Malumani this morning on the two cases he has been granted bail although he cannot be freed as he is facing a treason charge that is still being dissected in the Magistrate Court before it can go to the High Court.

On the treason charge he will be back tomorrow with Magistrate David Simusamba set to rule on preliminary issues raised on the efficacy of the treason charge.

He will also be expected to respond to constitutional matters raised by the defence team.

