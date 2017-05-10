Tanzania: JKT Ruvu Target Return in 2019

Mwanza — JKT Ruvu's assistant coach, Azish Kondo has said their team will now focus to make sure they work hard to regain a place in the Premier League in 2019.

JKT Ruvu was the first team to be relegated and their recent loss to Toto Africa confirmed their exit. Speaking after their 2-1 loss to Toto African at CCM Kirumba stadium, Azish said the defeat confirmed their relegation, hence, the only way is to make good preparations for a comeback.

"Its now confirmed we have been relegated, what we have at the moment is to set good strategies for a comeback," he said. Toto Africans goals were scored by Wazir Junior 20 and 35 minutes while Hassan Dilunga scored JKT Ruvu's consolation goal in the 1st minute. "We started the game very well and we managed to get an early goal, but my defenders made mistakes that led to our defeat.

What I want to promise right now is that we will work hard to ensure we return in the Mainland Premier League by 2019," Kondo said. Azish warned other teams they should not depend on getting easier results despite his team's relegation, they will work hard to make sure they win all their remaining matches.

JKT Ruvu have now remained with two matches against Maji Maji FC and Ndanda who are also fighting against relegation.

JKT Ruvu are glued to bottom of the table with 23 points after 27 games. They have won 3 games and drew 10. They have netted 15 and conceded 27 goals.

Meanwhile, the head coach of the Mwanza- based Toto Africans, Fulgence Novatus lauded his players for winning the crucial match after coming from a goal down.

The Mirambo, Pamba, RTC Kagera player, Novatus said he was confident that his team will win to remain in the premier league.