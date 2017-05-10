Tanzania: 70 Projects Lined Up for Showcasing

About 70 projects will be showcased in the 3rd Research Week Exhibitions of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) scheduled to commence tomorrow at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Mlimani Campus.

Briefing reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the UDSM Vice- Chancellor-Research, Prof Cuthbert Kimambo, remarked: "The main goal is to present research and information- based solutions of a range of societal challenges to the country," adding that the annual event, which will end on Friday, will also provide an opportunity for forging partnerships with public and private organizations nationally and globally.

He noted that the projects are focused on energy, agriculture, environment, health, information technology, education, resource assessment, archaeology, mineral resources and mining, oil and gas.

The opening ceremony will be officiated by Finance Minister Dr Philip Mpango, the don said, adding that, 'Research towards Industrialisation and Middle Economy for Tanzania' would be this year's theme.

He explained that the theme's choice was influenced by the fifth phase government's industrialisation agenda.

Prof Kimambo said the exhibitions began at constituent colleges, campus colleges, schools and institutes (Units), pointing out that at unit level the event took place at respective units from 23rd to 25th March for the main campus and Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE).

He added that from 30th to 31st March, they were held at Mkwawa University College of Education (MUCE) in Iringa Region and the Institute of Marine Sciences (IMS) in Zanzibar.