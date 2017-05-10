9 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Masogange Finally Submits to Court

By Faustine Kapama

Video Vixen Vixen Agness Waya, alias Masogange (28), today surrendered to the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam, where she is being charged with drugs abuse, although no action was taken against her for allegedly jumping bail in the previous session.

Principle Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri had ordered for her arrest after an application was made by the prosecution on claims that she had violated bail conditions, requiring her to appear before the court, whenever it was deemed so.

However, in today's proceedings the court enquired where she had been in the previous court session and in the rejoinder, she replied that she had made it to the court, though a bit late.

That made the prosecutor, Senior State Attorney; Shadrack Kimaro, to only adjourns the case.

The prosecution had informed the court that since investigations into the matter have been completed, the court should set another date for preliminary hearing, which made the magistrate to adjourn the case to June 13.

During preliminary hearing, the prosecution is expected to present accounts and more facts on how the suspect committed an offence.

