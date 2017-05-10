Uganda: MPs Retain Seats After Court Verdict

Kampala — The Court of Appeal yesterday upheld the election of three MPs whose victories had been contested for various electoral reasons.

The Members of Parliament include Patrick Okabe (NRM, Serere County), Ernest Kiiza (NRM, Masindi Municipality) and Sizomu Gershom Rabbi Wambedde (FDC, Bungokho County North).

The three justices of the court led by Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma quashed Soroti High Court ruling, which nullified the election of Mr Okabe as MP for Serere for alleged non-compliance with the electoral laws and lack of the requisite academic qualifications.

The appellate court found that the petitioner, Mr Joseph Opio Linos, had no basis to file an election petition since he was not validly nominated as a candidate to contest in the said election nor did he accompany his petition with 500 signatures from other voters.

"We do not find any evidence on record to indicate that the Electoral Commission in the instant case ever invoked Section 50 of the Electoral Commission Act. We do not find either that there was justification for the application of the said section in the circumstances of the instant case. If the learned trial judge had properly evaluated the evidence on record we are sure he would have come to the same conclusion as we do," states the Court of Appeal ruling read by the court's deputy court registrar Mr Deo Nizeyimana.

The court ruled that in such circumstances, there was no valid petition to be considered in the High Court and therefore allowed Mr Okabe's appeal with costs and quashed the order for EC to conduct fresh elections in Serere County.

The same court overturned the judgment of the Masindi High Court which had nullified the election of Mr Kiiza as MP for Masindi Municipality.

Other justices on the panel were: Cheborion Barishaki and Alfonse Owiny-Dollo. The three-judge panel unanimously ruled that Mr Kiiza's opponent former Information minister Kabakumba Masiko failed to present sufficient evidence linking him to bribery of voters with salt, balls, jerseys and construction of wells.

They blamed the High Court judge Elizabeth Nahamya for failing to properly evaluate the evidence adduced by Ms Kabakumba and thus arriving at a wrong conclusion to cancel Mr Kiiza's election.

"Ms Kabakumba never revealed the details and particulars of the voters who allegedly received gifts from Mr Kiiza and his agents which is the required standard to prove bribery allegations," the judges stated in their verdict read out by Mr Nizeyimana.

Court also ordered Ms Kabakumba to pay costs of the appeal to Mr Kiiza.

The same court upheld the election of Mr Wambedde as the MP for Bungokho North County in Mbale District. The three-judge panel upheld the decision of the High Court in Mbale and dismissed the appeal of NRM's Mr Peter Mashete Magomu. The court said the appeal had no merit and ordered Mashete to pay costs of the suit to Wambedde.