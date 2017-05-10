10 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Airfail or Airtel? Mobile Company Angers Zambians

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The East African
(File photo).
By Peter Adamu

Mobile service provider Airtel was back to rub the national conscious after having their internet services disrupted for long hours on Tuesday May 10, 2017 leaving most of its loyal clients inconvenienced.

With internet services in the country generally messy, the Airtel case just adds to the shambolic service clients endure overall.

Clients were fed with a memo via text that announced that internet services had been disrupted with a social media protest that comically labelled the mobile service provider as 'Airfail' going a little viral.

The initial alert had claimed that internet would be restored by 10:00 hours but later clients were serviced with another message that the network was still undergoing maintenance.

Maintenance works continued late into the night with little or no success.

Zambia

Opposition Leader Hichilema Back in Court

Opposition United Party for National Development president Hakainde Hichilema will be back in court over his obstruction… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.