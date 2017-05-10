Mobile service provider Airtel was back to rub the national conscious after having their internet services disrupted for long hours on Tuesday May 10, 2017 leaving most of its loyal clients inconvenienced.

With internet services in the country generally messy, the Airtel case just adds to the shambolic service clients endure overall.

Clients were fed with a memo via text that announced that internet services had been disrupted with a social media protest that comically labelled the mobile service provider as 'Airfail' going a little viral.

The initial alert had claimed that internet would be restored by 10:00 hours but later clients were serviced with another message that the network was still undergoing maintenance.

Maintenance works continued late into the night with little or no success.